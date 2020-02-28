UK engine manufacturing drops 1.7 per cent

Engine manufacturing output in the UK saw a minor dip of 1.7 per cent in January, new figures have revealed.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed 238,198 engines were produced in the country in the first month of the year. That’s down slightly from January 2018’s 242,193.

Demand for engines built in the UK and utilised in vehicles produced in the country saw an 8.8 per cent year-on-year rise, up to 97,775 from 89,901. Despite this encouraging figure, exports dropped to 140,418 from 152,441 in January 2018 — a 7.9 per cent dip.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “While it is encouraging to see domestic demand increase for UK-built engines thanks to key new models coming on stream, exports are a key part of the sector’s ongoing success.

“Manufacturers need stability and economic certainty in order to remain globally competitive, and that means agreeing an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union that safeguards the many thousands of jobs that depend on UK Automotive.”