Skoda introduces SE Drive trim level across range in bid to enhance value for money

Skoda has introduced SE Drive grade to its Fabia, Kodiaq and Karoq ranges in a bid to offer strong equipment levels at an accessible price point.

Starting with the Fabia, this new trim level is based on the existing SE grade. Standard equipment on the new specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a unique fabric upholstery, a surround sound audio setup, satellite navigation as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Available on both the Fabia hatch and estate, pricing for the SE Drive variant kick off at £14,865.

SE Drive is available for the Fabia, Kodiaq and Karoq. (Skoda)

For the Karoq, standard features with SE drive include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED ambient lighting, satellite navigation, parking sensors both front and rear as well as a rear-view camera. Skoda says adding this equipment would cost £1,345 to the customer normally but this grade’s £23,385 starting point represents a £365 saving.

The final model benefitting from SE Drive is the Kodiaq. Equipment levels are similar to those of the Karoq and Fabia with satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, LED ambient lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights coming as standard. Pricing for the Kodiaq SE Drive kicks off at £28,610.

Skoda has opened up order books for all SE Drive models, with first deliveries said to begin mid-March.