New DS 9 sees French firm take on the premium saloon segment
DS will be hoping its new model will prove a compelling rival for the likes of the Audi A4.
DS Automobiles has revealed an all-new large saloon for the premium segment, which will sit at the top of its range.
The third truly standalone model from PSA Group’s premium arm – following the DS 7 and DS 3 Crossback models – the DS 9 will be offered with powerful electrified powertrains.
At launch, there will be an E-Tense-badged plug-in hybrid model, using a petrol engine and electric motor that will offer 222bhp and an electric-only range of between 25 and 31 miles. There are three drive modes, with ‘Electric’ being the default setting on start-up to maximise efficiency and a ‘Hybrid’ option that chooses between petrol, electric, or a combination of both depending on the driving conditions. There’s also a sport mode that offers maximum performance.
After launch, two more hybrid powertrains will join the line-up, the first being a 247bhp unit with two-wheel-drive and a larger electric-only range, and a high-performance 355bhp unit with four-wheel-drive.
DS is focusing on passenger comfort provided by the large wheelbase, saying rear passengers have a ‘huge amount of space’. The back seats are also heated, cooled and massaging. Up front, there’s a dashboard covered in Nappa leather and an Alcantara roof lining, as well as DS’s usual bold styling choices.
It also includes impressive technology also seen on the DS 7 Crossback, such as night vision, Matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.
Béatrice Foucher, CEO DS Automobiles, said: “Since the launch of new brand DS in 2015, one goal excited our team: being able to offer a large French saloon. Our ambition to embody French luxury expertise in a car led to the arrival of a new benchmark in the premium saloon segment, and this desire to convey French culture through a car is translated today into DS 9.”
The DS 9 is being built in China for export around the world. Order books will open later this year with deliveries expected to begin in 2021.
