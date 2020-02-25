Geneva Motor Show visitors with coronavirus symptoms must stay away

Visitors to the Geneva Motor Show should ensure they have exhibited no signs of the coronavirus 14 days prior to attending – and if they have, stay away.

That’s the updated safety advice issued today from organisers of the show set to take place next week (March 5-15) at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

The motor show, which attracts 600,000 visitors a year from across the world, is due to open to visitors from around the world on Tuesday, March 3, for VIP access ahead of the public days beginning on Thursday, March 5.

Motor show organisers are said to be monitoring the virus outbreak daily and taking advice from the authorities in Switzerland as the event hangs in the balance.

Palexpo SA – the organisers of the motor show – have today issued updated advice to visitors from “at-risk areas” to ensure they have shown no signs of coronavirus symptoms in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the country.

A statement said: “The organisers encourage exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure that their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptoms of infection in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland, so as to avoid any risk of spread that could result from their presence in Geneva.

“Palexpo is in regular contact with the General Directorate of Health of the Republic and Canton of Geneva and its medical advisor to develop a sanitary action plan, adjustable in real time.

“This plan recommends the implementation of a programme of cleaning, disinfection and prevention along with the use of correct cleaning/sanitising materials and products.”

Organisers have increased their cleaning and disinfection routine at the show, implemented more signage and have put in place new training for staff working at the show.

Two weeks ago, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which attracts 100,000 visitors from across the world, was cancelled, the first time the show had been called off in 33 years. Organisers blamed the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time, Geneva Motor Show organisers said their show was still going ahead “as planned” but admitted they were monitoring the situation daily.

The PA news agency today contacted the show’s organisers for comment, but they did not respond.

A spokesperson for the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the automotive industry in the UK, said it was still planning on attending the show.

“It is up to the individual manufacturers to decide whether they still want to attend the show, but we have not received any advice from health authorities,” said the spokesperson. “We’ll be continuing to take a watching brief on the situation as it develops.”