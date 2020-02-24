Aston Martin showcases bespoke Q services for DBX SUV

Aston Martin has shown off the high level of customisation available for its DBX SUV with an exclusive ‘DBX x Q’ model.

Built to offer inspiration to prospective customers of its bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service, the SUV also demonstrates the three levels of customisation on offer – Commission, Collection and Accessories.

One of the highlights of the interior is a trim insert cut from a solid block of carbon-fibre. (Aston Martin)

The possibilities go well beyond the standard manufacturer option list, with this example’s 22-inch gloss black-painted wheels complementing the satin grey paint job. The really interesting upgrades are inside, though, such as the diamond-patterned aluminium jewellery pack that sits alongside Obsidian Black leather upholstery, solid carbon-fibre inserts for the doors and centre console, and a single-piece herringbone carbon-fibre floor for the storage area.

While those extra-special parts come from the Commission catalogue, options from the Collection offerings include a carbon-fibre lower exterior pack and black anodised tread and sill plaques.

DBX meets the dark art of customisation. Our first SUV has been treated to a touch of personalisation magic through our bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, teasing its darker side.https://t.co/OXIEWdHiQe#DBX #QbyAstonMartin #BeautifulIsRelentless pic.twitter.com/EmMTxRIxUO — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) February 24, 2020

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin executive vice president and chief creative officer, said: “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, Q by Aston Martin offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable.

“Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months”.

The Aston Martin DBX x Q will be on display at the Geneva motor show from Wednesday March 4.