All-new Volkswagen Caddy revealed with more car-like qualities

The new Volkswagen Caddy has been revealed with more car-like qualities and technologies thanks to being based on VW Group’s MQB platform for the first time.

MQB underpins a huge variety of the group’s cars, from the Skoda Octavia to the Audi A3, and means the Caddy is said to benefit from improved driveability as well as better safety and comfort technologies, and the latest efficient engines.

As a result of this platform switch, VW’s engineers completely redesigned the Caddy’s body work, with an elaborate grille design for the lower bumper, small but chunky headlights, sharp creases along the sides of the van, and tall, dark taillights.

The Caddy will be offered in different configurations that focus on either carrying people or cargo, as well as a camper. (VW)

It will be available as a small van, family MPV, multi-person shuttle and camper, with new features including a panoramic sunroof available for some variants, electric closing aids for the sliding doors, alloy wheels available up to 18 inches, and LED headlights and taillights.

In the cabin, there are upgrades seen elsewhere in the Volkswagen range, such as the digital cockpit, which fits a screen into the instrument binnacle with the option of fully digital instruments. Optioning the full digital setup with the larger 10-inch infotainment screen creates a large, almost seamless link between the screens.

In non-MPV form the mountain bike lifestyle vehicle want is strong. pic.twitter.com/OrvmEgPuJW — Darren Cassey (@darrencassey) February 21, 2020

Of the 19 safety systems included in the Caddy, six are new, including a trailer assist, advanced cruise control, and a rear traffic alert.

There are diesel and petrol engines available, with the diesels boasting reduced nitrogen oxide emissions thanks to ‘twin dosing’ of AdBlue.

Thomas Sedran, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles chief executive, said: “With its significant increase in space, absolute perfection in detail, new technologies and a new design dynamic, the new Caddy is making a huge leap forward.”