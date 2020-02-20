Lotus opens new factory for its all-electric Evija hypercar

Lotus says that a new factory that has been built to house production of its new all-electric hypercar will put it ahead of key rivals.

The new manufacturing area, which is situated on the brand’s Hethel base in Norfolk, is where the Evija will be built ahead of production models being delivered to customers in the summer.

Each of the 130 examples scheduled for production will be hand-built there, and Lotus says the first year’s allocation has already been sold. Before they enter the market, though, prototype models will be built for the last stages of the model’s testing programme.

The building contains gantries that hold accessories needed to build the cars, an overhead crane, multiple vehicle lifts, and a wheel alignment ramp. Lotus has also built a state-of-the-art light tunnel that will give staff the perfect environment to do a final inspection of each car before delivery.

Phil Popham, Lotus Cars chief executive, said: “This is now the newest car production facility in the world, and to witness it move from the drawing board to reality has been deeply satisfying.

One of the vehicle lifts that has been fitted to the Lotus Evija assembly hall. (Lotus)

“It’s testament to the commitment of all involved and is the perfect sleek and high-tech production home for the Evija at our iconic Hethel headquarters. With our new factory ready, we are ahead of the pack in the emerging EV hypercar segment and 100% ready for some healthy competition.”

The Evija is the first electrified vehicle from Lotus, which as a power output of 1,972bhp, making it the world’s most powerful series production car. It has a range of up to 250 miles, with Lotus claiming its battery can be fully recharged within 10 minutes.