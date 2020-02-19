Mercedes-AMG reveals GLE 63 S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG has brought fresh grunt to the GLE coupe-SUV with the 63 S, boasting a monstrous 604bhp.

That power, along with 850Nm of torque, comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with output sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. As a result, 0-60mph is covered in 3.6 seconds with top speed electronically limited to 174mph.

Electric assistance also comes in the form of a small motor producing an additional 22bhp when called upon at low speeds. A lower output non-S variant of the GLE 63 Coupe has been confirmed too, though it’s unlikely this version will be marketed in the UK.

Powering the GLE 63 S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine (Mercedes-AMG)

Chassis tweaks have been made to cope with the power, including AMG’s ‘Ride Control +’ air suspension technology which aims to optimise comfort and on-road performance. Six-piston steel brakes are fitted as standard, with carbon ceramic units available as an option.

Selectable drive modes have also been included, as is the norm for an AMG product. The core options are ‘Comfort’, ‘Sport’, ‘Sport+’ and ‘Individual’ while ‘RACE’ is an S exclusive that optimises the car for circuit driving.

‘Trail’ and ‘Sand’ modes are included too, raising ride height and optimising power delivery for off-roading situations.

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,5 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 263 g/km | https://t.co/N3yzMZ6mJd] The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé: an elegant electrified coupé with superb agility and driving dynamics. What do you think about our newest offering? pic.twitter.com/fyWjA7FVei — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) February 18, 2020

Advertising

Typical AMG styling tweaks are made to the car as well, with notable changes including an aggressive aerodynamic package and the introduction of a ‘Panamericana’ grille up front. A set of 21-inch alloy wheels are a standard item, with 22-inch units available optionally.

Inside the car, AMG-specific seats and a steering wheel have been introduced along with tweaks to the digital displays, with performance-oriented information available on both the digital instrument cluster and central screen.

UK pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.