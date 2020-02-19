Chinese firm Aiways to debut electric coupe-crossover concept at Geneva

Aiways will be showcasing a new all-electric crossover concept at next month’s Geneva motor show.

Described as a ‘personal mobility provider’, the U6ion is said to be a preview for the Chinese firm’s second production electric car. It follows on from the U5 SUV which will arrive in European markets this year and shares the same underpinnings as that vehicle.

Sketches of the vehicle indicate a grille-free front will be flanked by thin headlights up front, with the rear taking on a sharp one-piece taillight. A sharp, sloping roofline looks to be the key focus of its silhouette.

Aiways will debut the U6ion concept at the Geneva motor show (Aiways)

There’s no word on exact powertrain details beyond the concept being electric, but if it borrows a powertrain from the U5, a 65kWh battery can be expected.

Dongfei Luo, Aiways chief designer, said: “The U6ion sketches present a crossover coupe with a harmonious and exciting body shape, aimed at attracting young car users looking for a zero-emission SUV that offers style, practicality and electric performance.”

Expect to hear more on the Aiways U6ion concept at the Geneva motor show, with press days starting on March 3.