Advertising
BMW adds plug-in hybrids and high-powered diesel to 3 Series range
Each of the new powertrains will be available on both saloon and Touring versions.
BMW is set to expand the range of its popular 3 Series model with the introduction of new plug-in hybrid models and a high-powered diesel.
The petrol-electric hybrid models, badged 330e, will join the existing rear-wheel drive version of the saloon to be offered as both four-wheel-drive and Touring estate variants.
Power comes from a combination of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that make a combined 249bhp, with 288bhp available for up to 10 seconds at a time with the standard boost feature. Torque is measured at 420Nm, while the all-electric range is measured at 34 to 42 miles.
Bringing the number of electrified 3 Series variants up from one to four, the standard models offer impressive fuel economy of 166mpg to 177mpg and CO2 emissions of 38 to 36g/km. Opting for four-wheel-drive variants has a small negative effect on these figures.
The 340d, meanwhile, becomes the new range-topping diesel, and is only available with four-wheel-drive in both saloon and estate forms. Power comes from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt starter generator that makes this a mild hybrid powertrain.
Fuel economy for the saloon 340d is measured at between 49.6 and 53.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 149 to 139g/km, with the Touring model recording 48.7 to 52.3mpg and emitting 153 to 143g/km of CO2.
Each of the models in the expanded model range will be showcased on the BMW stand at the Geneva motor show next month.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.