New Land Rover Defender takes a beating in new James Bond-themed TV spot

Land Rover’s new Defender has been put through a punishing regime of stunt work for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, as this new advert demonstrates.

The bold TV spot from the British firm goes against the traditionally glossy imagery associated with commercials in favour of a more rugged approach that highlights the SUV’s durability.

In the 60-second spot, the Defender can be seen being jumped off ramps down a hillside, blasting through thick and sticky mud, and traversing a river during rehearsals for the film. The advert’s finale shows one of the 4x4s sliding into a tree and carrying on regardless, before continuing unperturbed by a barrel roll.

During the advert, which is accompanied by the iconic James Bond theme, a narrator says: “Made for adventure, the Defender will stay composed whatever the day throws at you. And if you venture off the beaten track, it remains assured, no matter the circumstances.”

The new Land Rover Defender will have a starring role in the new James Bond film No Time to Die. (JLR)

Order books for the new Defender are open now, with both three- and five-door body styles available, marked as 90 and 110 respectively. All models have all-wheel drive as standard, and there is a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. Prices for 90 models start at £40,290 and will be available from mid-2020, while 110 models start at £45,240.

No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond film, scheduled for release on April 2 in the United Kingdom. It will be the fifth and final film in the franchise to have Daniel Craig in the leading role.