New Czinger 21C hypercar claims 0-60mph in under two seconds
Hybrid vehicle is said to produce 1,233bhp.
Czinger has announced further details surrounding its 21C hypercar, claiming that it’ll crack the 0-60mph sprint in just 1.6 seconds.
It’s thanks to a hybrid setup which the Californian-based company says produces 1,233bhp. These details have been announced prior to the car’s full reveal at the Geneva Motor Show next month.
Czinger – pronounced ‘zinger’ – refers to the 21C’s manufacturing process as an ‘evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation’. It’s the company’s first production vehicle, designed and engineered from the ground-up at the firm’s base in Los Angeles.
The year-old brand is named after its founder and chief executive Kevin Czinger, who was previously behind the Divergent Blade supercar.
The car utilises 3D printing in its construction and features a tandem seating position, with the driver placed directly ahead of the passenger. This layout has enabled Czinger to keep the body of the car narrow and more agile. The same 3D printing technology was used on the Blade – Czinger’s previous vehicle project.
Details surrounding the car’s powertrain is as yet unconfirmed, though this is likely to be cleared up during the car’s reveal.
