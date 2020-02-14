Order books open for Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid

Citroen has opened up order books for its C5 Aircross Hybrid, with prices starting at £35,340.

Powering the plug-in hybrid car is a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked up to an 80kW motor, combining to produce 222bhp with power delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Citroen claims fuel returns of up to 168mpg are possible, with CO2 emissions as low as 32g/km.

It also says the car is capable of 34 miles of electric-only driving on a full charge, with charging speeds from flat to 80 per cent under two hours possible when hooked up to a 7kW wallbox.

Pricing for the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid kicks off at £35,340 (Citroen)

Two trim levels are available for the C5 Aircross Hybrid — namely Flair and Flair Plus. Standard equipment includes a Citroen’s Connect Nav infotainment system, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, front and rear parking sensors as well as a reversing camera.

Flair Plus builds on that with a half-leather interior, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, a hands-free boot opening, adaptive cruise control and 19-inch alloy wheels. This grade is available from £36,815.

Citroen is also working with charging firm Pod Point to offer 7Kw wallboxes to customers, allowing for fast charging at home. Pricing for the unit and fitment hasn’t been specified, thought the manufacturer says it’s eligible for the government £500 Home Charge grant.

First deliveries of the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid are expected to arrive in the middle of 2020.