Mercedes teams up with Cigarette Racing Team to build AMG-inspired boat

The latest special edition AMG-inspired boat has been unveiled, sporting lashings of carbon-fibre, six supercharged V8 engines and space for 26 people.

The high-performance boat is based on a Cigarette Racing Team 59-foot Tirranna and has been built in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG engineers. Its construction has been focused on using lightweight materials where possible, with the tapered roof and various other parts made from carbon-fibre.

The boat can reach speeds of up to 80mph with 26 people on board. (Mercedes)

Performance comes from six 4.6-litre V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines, which combine to produce 2,662bhp, resulting in a top speed of 80mph. It comes with a built-in stabiliser that reduces body roll by up to 80 per cent, which is particularly useful when stationary in choppy water.

The black exterior livery has a gold AMG diamond pattern, while the interior features handcrafted leather upholstery. Beneath deck, there’s a sofa, fridge, extra storage and television, while a king size bed is located further forward with a large bathroom and shower.

For entertaining, there’s a 29-speaker sound system developed by JL Audio Marine and a summer kitchen with a grille, sink and food prep station.

A matching Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV has been revealed alongside the boat, wearing a matching black and gold livery and leather upholstery, and includes exterior trim elements from the AMG Night Package.

Both the Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition will be on public display at the Miami International Boat Show from February 13 to 17.