Hyundai to reveal all-electric ‘Prophecy’ concept at Geneva motor show

Hyundai has teased a new electric vehicle concept that it says will demonstrate the firm’s future design language.

Called ‘Prophecy’, the teaser hints at a fanciful concept rather than a production-based model, with a bubble-esque roof, plenty of soft edges and wide wheel arches.

Hyundai says the model has ‘graceful curves’ and focuses on having ‘excellent aerodynamics’. A full-width LED taillight can be seen in the image, with the light reflecting off an integrated bootlid spoiler.

The Prophecy name is said to reflect the concept’s purpose of demonstrating the design principles that will underpin future Hyundai EVs.

SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai’s Global Design Centre, said: “Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time. Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

The Hyundai Prophecy will be unveiled at the Geneva motor show, taking place from March 3 to 15.