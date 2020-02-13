Match trim enters VW Polo range as low-spec SE replacement

A new trim level has joined the Volkswagen Polo range in a bid to offer more equipment at a more appealing price point.

Replacing second-from-bottom SE grade is Match, which builds on the former specification with tinted windows, new 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights and parking sensors both front and rear as standard.

Other features in the package out of the box include an eight-inch infotainment display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, VW’s Car-Net connectivity services and lumbar adjustment for both front seats.

Its powertrain line-up matches that of the outgoing SE. That comprises of two petrol engines, namely a 1.0-litre ‘EVO’ unit producing 79bhp and a regular TSI unit of the same output though producing 94bhp. The former is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the latter can be linked up to a seven-speed DSG gearbox optionally.

Lisa Hartley, Volkswagen UK’s product manager for the Polo, said: “The Polo is a stand-out model in its segment, with multiple accolades praising its talents, including its recent trophy from the What Car? Awards – the second time in two years that the Polo has triumphed in this category. This new Match trim replaces SE with a considerable bundle of additional equipment and makes the Polo even better value for money.

“The Polo goes from strength to strength, so giving customers extra and improving a celebrated all-rounder in this way should only bring more good news for our second best-seller in the UK.”

Pricing for the Volkswagen Polo starts at £16,465 in its 79bhp guise, rising to £17,180 with the more potent engine. DSG-equipped cars kick off at £18,530.