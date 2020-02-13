Audi introduces new entry-level trim for all-electric e-tron SUV

The all-electric Audi e-tron is now available from £59,900 after the introduction of a new entry-level trim.

The model, which will wear ‘50’ badging, comes with a less powerful twin-motor powertrain that produces 309bhp and 540Nm of torque. It’s paired with a 71kWh battery that has a range of up to 190 miles – down 24kWh and 58 miles on the pricier ‘55’ variant.

Prices for the Audi e-tron 50 start at £59,900. (Audi)

Despite the smaller battery and charge speed limit of 120kW (compared with 150kWh for the 55), Audi says the 50’s battery can be charged to 80 per cent in half an hour.

The new model is available in Technik, Sport and S line trim levels, with the entry level model including air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated leather seats, and sat nav. Sport models get different 20-inch alloys, leather-upholstered sports seats and wireless phone charging. S line versions get sportier styling and suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, upgraded LED headlights, even more leather inside, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Andrew Doyle, Audi UK director, said: “This new version of the e-tron opens up the possibility of driving ultra-economically and with zero local emissions to a wider customer base.

“Our research has shown that on a daily basis many prospective buyers will cover significantly less than the 190-mile maximum achievable in the e-tron 50 on a full charge, so for them this more accessible yet no less accomplished variant makes perfect sense.”

The top specification Audi e-tron 50 is the Launch Edition, with prices starting at £72,700. This model gets black styling elements, virtual door mirrors, extra on-board technology, and a more advanced pre-conditioning system that allows the cabin temperature to be set remotely.