Dacia introduces LPG bi-fuel cars to the UK market

Dacia has introduced an LPG option in the UK, laying claim as the only manufacturer currently offering the fuel type on new cars in the country.

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is offered by a number of manufacturers in Europe and is filled up in the same way as petrol — albeit with less availability. It’s cheaper per litre than petrol, with Dacia claiming an average price of 0.63p at over 1,400 UK filling stations.

The specially-adapted version of Dacia’s 1.0-litre turbocharged engine is capable of running on both LPG and petrol, with dedicated tanks for each. With both full, Dacia says a combined range of 620 miles is possible across each of its cars and the preferred fuel can be changed at a flick of a switch.

Available on the Sandero, Logan MCV, Duster and Stepway variants of the first two, combined fuel returns are said to be as high as 39.8mpg in the case of the Sandero.

Luke Broad, Dacia head of brand in the UK, said: “The Dacia range is all about delivering value for money without compromising on quality and running costs, and the introduction of LPG models to the UK reinforces this ethos.

“The technology is proven in Dacia products and the new 1.0-litre Bi-Fuel engine is an impressive piece of engineering which has been developed to fulfil all of the criteria expected of models like the Duster, Sandero and Logan MCV. With this new LPG engine, plus our petrol and diesel powertrains, we have the perfect Dacia model for any customer, no matter what they are looking for.”