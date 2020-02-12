Aston Martin drops the roof on its Vantage sports car

Aston Martin has revealed the convertible version of its stunning Vantage sports car to offer a ‘no compromise’ alternative to the coupe.

The lightweight soft-top roof is said to open and close faster than any of its rivals’ systems, taking less than seven seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

The engine is the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine as the coupe. (Aston Martin)

The firm says it has worked hard to minimise the dynamic deficiencies that often crop up when sports cars go convertible and lose some of the rigidity that the hard roof provides. However, the Vantage Roadster is just 60kg heavier than the standard car and has been treated to structural upgrades to provide ‘no compromise to feel or refinement’.

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 503bhp and 685Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 190mph with the roof up.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and chief executive, said: “Open-top Aston Martins are always firm favourites with our customers, so it’s very exciting to introduce the Vantage Roadster. For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it truly brings your senses to life. Vantage has always delivered the purest of thrills, but in Roadster form that adrenaline rush is set to go to the next level.”

The roof is the fastest in the business, taking less than seven seconds to go up or down. (Aston Martin)

Matt Becker, Aston Martin chief engineer, added: “Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their coupe equivalents, but the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated to its mission of delivering precise, agile and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance. And of course, there’s the added dimension of driving a great-sounding sports car with the roof down.”

The Roadster commands a premium of about £12,000 over the coupe, with prices starting at £126,950.