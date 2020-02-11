Nissan creates lullaby technology for all-electric Leaf

With half of UK parents resorting to taking their babies and toddlers on a drive in order to send them to sleep, Nissan engineers have devised a way to create a world-first lullaby for its all-electric Leaf.

In the absence of the sounds usually created by a combustion engine car, Nissan, in collaboration with sound designer and sleep coach Tom Middleton, have created a way of simulating the frequencies produced by a conventionally-powered vehicle and turning it into a way to help younger children get to sleep.

It’s made up of five three-minute tracks which recreate the sound of a humming combustion engine, albeit in the otherwise near-silent all-electric Nissan Leaf.

Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration development manager at Nissan; “Although an electric vehicle like the Nissan Leaf is a more environmentally considerate choice for ‘dream driving’; the quiet soundscape of an EV might not be as effective as internal combustion engine cars. Combustion engines transmit a sound frequency, a combination of white, pink and brown noise varied in tone – creating an orchestral soundscape that is especially soothing and comforting to young children.”

Nissan’s lullaby technology produces sleepy sounds for the Leaf

Over 50 per cent of 1,500 UK parents surveyed said that they used ‘dream driving’ – where they go on a drive specifically to get a child to sleep – with two thirds doing this at least once a week. Parents spend an average of 20 to 25 minutes taking their children on such trips, with the estimated annual fuel bill of these journeys estimated to be more than £33.5 million.

Not only that, but the additional carbon emissions generated through this trips amount to around 70kg of CO2 per family per year. Using an all-electric Nissan Leaf would be a way of reducing these emissions, while the lullaby tech would allow mean drivers wouldn’t have to do without the ability to drive their children to sleep.