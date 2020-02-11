Advertising
BMW introduces a new mild-hybrid diesel option for its X5 and X6
New 40d variants of the SUV pair produce 335bhp and 700Nm of torque.
BMW has introduced a new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain to its X5 and X6, dubbed ‘40d’.
It’s made up of a 3.0-litre straight-six engine linked up to a 48-volt electric motor, with drive sent to all through wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
As a result, these new SUV variants boast 335bhp and 700Nm of torque, leading to a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds for both cars.
In terms of efficiency, the X5 40d is said to be capable of up to 47.9mpg with emissions as low as 154g/km depending on trim, while the X6 40d has a claimed 48.7mpg and 153g/km return.
Its 48-volt motor doesn’t allow for electric-only driving in the way a conventional hybrid does, rather this ‘mild’ system works to shut the engine off earlier when coming to a stop in a bid to cut idle emissions and fuel consumption.
Pricing, specifications and UK availability of the X5 and X6 40d variants have yet to be confirmed but a 2020 Geneva Motor Show appearance for the pair next month is very possible. If that happens, expect to hear more on their arrival then.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.