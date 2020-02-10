World Car of the Year 2020 finalists revealed

The finalists for the World Car of the Year Awards have been revealed at the Delhi Auto Show in India.

The Awards – which are judged by a panel of automotive experts from around the world – features 10 cars each shortlisted for the outright World Car of the Year Award.

Whittled down from 29 original nominees, the 10 finalists for the outright title of World Car of the Year are the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Soul EV, Kia Telluride, Range Rover Evoque, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-30, Mercedes CLA, Mercedes GLB, Volkswagen Golf and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The Volkswagen Polo won World Car of the Year in 2010. It’s proudly on display at the first ever motor show pavilion for the World Car Awards at the Delhi #AutoExpo2020. Do visit if you’re there! #WCOTY pic.twitter.com/XWK5akGGAp — World Car Awards (@WorldCarAwards) February 9, 2020

In addition, the nominated cars for the World Urban Car Award are the Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio and, again, the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The World Luxury Car Award nominees feature the BMW X5, BMW X7, Mercedes EQC, Porsche 911 and the Porsche Taycan, while the finalists for the World Performance Car are the BMW M8, Porsche 718 Cayman/Spyder GT4, Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan and the Toyota Supra.

The BMW i3 won World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year in 2014, and its new version got World Urban Car in 2017. Its on display at the first ever standalone World Car Pavilion at any motor show, @AEMotorShow. #WCOTY #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/JOlLwllcwM — World Car Awards (@WorldCarAwards) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile the finalists for the World Car Design of the Year Award are the Alpine A110S, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-30, Peugeot 208 and the Porsche Taycan.

The fifth award for the World Car Person of the Year will be announced at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3.

Last year’s outright winner was the Jaguar I-Pace, while the top spot for the World Luxury Car segment went to the Audi A7. Other top gongs were handed out to the McLaren 720s and the Suzuki Jimny, among others.

The 2020 list of winners are set to be unveiled at the New York Motor Show, which will take place on February 5.