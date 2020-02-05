Pricing for new Volkswagen Golf revealed

Prices for the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf hatchback will start at £23,875 when order books open on February 6.

The German firm is calling this its ‘most connected car to date’ thanks to Car2X technology, which allows the vehicle to ‘talk’ to other Car2X-equipped vehicles and see obstacles in the road better, allowing the car to avoid hazards better and warn of approaching emergency vehicles, for example.

At launch in the UK, the new Golf will be available in Life and Style trims, with a sporty-looking R-Line joining the range at a later date. There will be two 1.5-litre petrol engine options that make 128 and 148bhp, available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while a 113bhp and 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine is also offered – the former with a manual and the latter with a seven-speed automatic.

Later in the year, the line-up will be expanded to include a 1.0-litre petrol, and 1.0- and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrains.

Order books are now open for the new Volkswagen Golf (Volkswagen)

Even the entry-level Life specification is well equipped, getting adaptive cruise control and various other driver aids that includes an extended pedestrian protection system. External equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers and rear parking sensors.

Prices for the upgraded Style model start at £25,470, and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded LED headlights, comfort seats, and three-zone climate control.

The technology focus continues in the cabin, with both trim levels getting the digital instrument binnacle and a 10-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation and services such as music streaming and parking space information, as well as a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and voice control functions.

Andrew Savvas, Volkswagen UK managing director, said: “The Golf has been the benchmark in its class for nearly five decades, and the eighth-generation of our top-selling model provides exactly what our customers want. It blends the usability and familiar appeal of the previous seven generations, but now with increased electrification and the highest level of connectivity.

“On top of all that, it continues to increase the democratisation of luxury – a long-standing Volkswagen hallmark.”

VW says pricing for other variants, such as the estate and performance-focused GTI variants will be revealed closer to their respective launch dates.