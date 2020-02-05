Hyundai reveals sketches of new i20 ahead of Geneva reveal

Hyundai has offered a glimpse at its upcoming new i20 ahead of the supermini’s full reveal at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

It takes on a new design described as ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. In non-marketing speak, it’s now more in-line with recent models from Hyundai, with angular headlights flanking a wide grille and sharp creases flowing into a rear that mimics the keen look at the front.

A two-tone colour scheme is on show in the drawings as well, with the black roof extending to the mid-point of the car’s hatch.

Here's a first look at our all-new i20, featuring our new sensuous sportiness design language. Keep your eyes peeled for more details soon… pic.twitter.com/PH1R77OVH5 — Hyundai Motor UK (@Hyundai_UK) February 5, 2020

No images of the interior have been shown, though Hyundai describes it as featuring horizontal blades across the dashboard. A new digital instrument cluster and infotainment system on 10.25-inch screens are said to feature too.

Details of the Hyundai i20 are scarce beyond that, though expect it to feature a selection of petrol engines as well as the potential for a hybrid variant either at launch or later in its life cycle. An electric variant is unlikely to be showcased at the debut of the car, though its introduction down the line remains a possibility.

We’ll hear more on the Hyundai i20 at the Geneva Motor Show, taking place from March 5 to 15.