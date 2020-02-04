Ban on UK sales of new petrol and diesel cars brought forward to 2035

The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be brought forward to 2035 under new plans.

Boris Johnson is launching the COP26 climate conference which will take place in November in the UK where he will urge other countries to follow the UK’s example by setting emissions targets to reach net zero.

As part of this drive, the government will consult on bringing forward the planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035 – and earlier if possible.

The ban will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time, leaving only electric cars exempt.

Johnson said: “Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change. As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.

“There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve. 2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming– it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all.”

Andrea Leadsom, business and energy secretary, said: “The UK has a proud record in tackling climate change and making the most of the enormous economic potential of clean technologies.

“This is my number one priority, and we will raise our ambition in this year of climate action, including with new plans to decarbonise every sector, enabling a greener future for all our children.”

Edmund King, AA president, said the new target on car sales was incredibly challenging.

He added: “We must question whether we will have a sufficient supply of a full cross-section of zero emissions vehicles in less than fifteen years.

“We will also need a package of grants coupled with a comprehensive charging infrastructure at homes and in towns, cities, motorways and rural locations.

“At the very least the Government should take up the AA demand to cut VAT on new EVs to boost sales and make vehicles more affordable to those on lower incomes.”

He also raised concerns that hybrids would be excluded from sale under the plans.