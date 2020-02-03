Mitsubishi offering 10,000 free electric miles to encourage hybrid owners to plug in

Mitsubishi is encouraging buyers of its plug-in hybrid Outlander SUV to charge their batteries and make the most of their vehicle’s fuel efficiency potential by offering 10,000 ‘free green miles’.

The Japanese car manufacturer has teamed up with energy supplier OVO Energy to offer the free battery top-ups to anyone who buys a new Outlander PHEV between February 1 and March 31, 2020.

To redeem the offer, buyers must switch to OVO Energy’s EV Everywhere tariff. They will receive £20 off their bills each month for the duration of the 24-month offer to cover the cost of 10,000 miles of charging. Customers can also choose a perk of having a free smart charger installed at home or a free Polar Plus membership, giving access to public charge points.

Rob Lindley, managing director at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “Driving a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV already brings significant environmental benefits, but this offer goes the extra mile – or 10,000 miles, to be exact.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV buyers can receive free energy equivalent to 10,000 miles. (Mitsubishi)

“Only by partnering with OVO Energy could we make such a bold offer and we hope it will successfully drive our shared ambitions of making transport in the UK more sustainable as quickly as possible.”

Tom Pakenham, director of electric vehicles at OVO Energy, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with Mitsubishi Motors to offer OVO Energy customers the opportunity to earn rewards from smart charging their electric vehicle. Our EV Everywhere bundle helps customers have more control over their total energy usage, with a complete at-home and on-the-go energy solution, enabling zero-carbon driving.”

Prices for the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV start at £35,815. It uses a 2.4-litre petrol engine and twin electric motors for propulsion, with a battery capacity that promises up to 28 miles of electric-only driving.