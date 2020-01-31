Volkswagen opens up on pricing and specification details for T-Roc Cabriolet

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specifications for its upcoming T-Roc Cabriolet, with order books now open.

Pricing for the convertible crossover kicks off at £26,750, with two engines available to choose from. These are both petrol, with capacities of 1.0 and 1.5 litres, and are linked to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the latter can be optioned with a seven-speed automatic DSG gearbox.

For that base price, Design trim brings 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assistance and ‘Front Assist’ which is able to minimise the risk of collisions in emergency braking situations.

Topping the T-Roc Cabriolet range is R-Line, which is available from £31,920. This brings 19-inch alloy wheels, Volkswagen’s Active Info Display digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, R-Line-specific body styling and a host of interior goodies to mark out the model. It also sits 20mm lower than the standard car as a result of its sports suspension.

As well as inheriting the regular T-Roc’s colour palette, the Cabriolet gets two exclusive hues, namely Ivy Green and Smokey Grey Metallic. Volkswagen says its roof can be lowered in nine seconds and raised in 11, while its 284-litre boot capacity is down from the standard T-Roc’s 445-litre capacity as a result of the introduction of its soft-top roof.

No word yet on when first examples of the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet will arrive in the UK, though expect them to be here in time for summer sun.