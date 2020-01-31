General Motors to revive Hummer as an electric off-road titan

Iconic off-roading nameplate Hummer will make a return later this year as an all-electric vehicle.

Parent company General Motors had killed the brand off in 2010 for a variety of reasons, including the 2008 global recession, growing environmental issues and a failed Chinese acquisition of the brand.

It’s not returning as an independent manufacturer however, rather coming under the GMC (General Motors Company) brand in America. Details on the electric car are scarce at the moment, though a series of teaser videos hints at 1,000 horsepower, 0-60mph and 13,000 lb-ft of torque.

Get ready, the Quiet Revolution is coming. All-Electric. Zero emissions. Zero limits. The First Ever #GMCHummerEV https://t.co/faER1I7gRp pic.twitter.com/YWKkp6xxlD — GMC (@GMC) January 30, 2020

A number of American reports have cast doubts on that last figure though, saying the figure is calculated in a different manner to one which cars typically have their torque measurement worked out.

At the end of each video, a glimpse of the front end of the car is seen. Little is given away, though a seven-slot grille and an LED lightbar stretching across the fascia is clear to see. It has also been confirmed the GMC Hummer will be revealed on May 20 this year, with an Autumn 2021 market introduction in North America.

No confirmation has been made on if or when the GMC Hummer will arrive in the UK, though previous Hummer vehicles were officially sold on these shores. That said, General Motors currently has no presence in the UK and has never marketed GMC vehicles here either.