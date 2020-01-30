Order books open for two new electrified Mercedes SUVs

Mercedes has opened up order books for two new electrified SUVs, namely the GLC300 e and GLE350 de.

Powering the former, smaller option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine linked up to a 13.5kWh battery. Mercedes claims the GLC300 e can achieve up to 117.7mpg while emitting 54g/km of CO2, as well as offering up to 29 miles of electric-only driving.

When charging via a 7.4kW wallbox, it’s said the battery takes ‘under’ two hours to be charged from flat to full.

In entry-level AMG Line guise, the SUV features 19-inch alloy wheels, a sports steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, AMG body styling and sports seats plus Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system as standard. Pricing for this kicks off at £49,687, rising to £52,562 for ‘Coupe’ models.

Pricing for the Mercedes GLC300 e starts at £49,687 (Mercedes)

For an extra £3,500, AMG Line Premium variants add 20-inch alloy wheels, ‘Multibeam’ LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, AMG sports seats and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside wireless smartphone charging.

Building on that is AMG Line Premium Plus, adding a panoramic sunroof (a sliding sunroof on ‘Coupe’ variants’, keyless start, a Burmester surround sound system and electric adjustment for the front seats and steering wheel. This commands another £3,750 price rise.

Sitting at the top of the GLC300 e range is AMG Line Ultimate, adding a further £2,745. This brings 20-inch AMG alloy wheels and air suspension to the car.

The larger GLE350 de is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine linked up to a 31.2kWh battery, resulting in a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 256.8mpg and 29g/km of CO2. It’s also said 66 miles of electric-only driving is possible, with 7.4kW wallbox charging taking the battery from 10 per cent to full in a touch over 3 hours.

First deliveries of the two electrified SUVs will begin in summer (Mercedes)

Kicking off the SUV’s range is AMG Line trim, coming with 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, MBUX infotainment, heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Pricing starts at £61,360.

For £64,860, AMG Line Premium models build on this with ‘Multibeam’ LED headlights, electrical adjustment for the front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera and augmented reality for the navigation.

Adding to that for an extra £3,500 is AMG Line Premium Plus comes with keyless start, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester surround sound plus Mercedes’ ‘Air-Balance’ and ‘Energising’ packages.

Both the Mercedes GLC300 e and GLE350 de can be ordered now, with first deliveries scheduled for the summer.