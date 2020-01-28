Nissan reveals new Navara AT32

Nissan has unveiled a refreshed version of its go-anywhere Navara AT32.

Forged through a partnership between Nissan and Icelandic off-road experts Arctic Trucks, the AT32 is packed with features which allow it to deal with even the most extreme of terrains.

On all four corners sit 31.6-inch Nokian tyres, which have been fitted with dual valves in order to give fast and accurate adjustments of air pressure.

Underneath the Navara is a full aluminium underbody shielding plate, as well as bespoke wheelarch extensions and performance Bilstein suspension.

Badging unique to the AT32 has been applied to the front wings, side extensions and side steps – among other places – while an air intake snorkel can be added as an optional extra to increase the Navara’s wading depth to 800mm. An electronic lock can also be specified for the front differential to help with traction in tricky conditions.

Manuel Burdiel, general manager Europe, LCV sales and business development, said: “The Nissan Navara AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness.

A snorkel attachment improves the AT32’s wading ability

“We have upgraded the AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP compliant. It’s the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance.”

The AT32 also retains many of the technological features found on the standard Navara, such as hill start assist, hill descent control and intelligent emergency braking. It’s set to go on sale in February, with prices released closer to that time.