Suzuki to axe Jimny from European line-up, reports suggest

Suzuki looks set to take its popular Jimny off sale in Europe in order to meet emissions targets.

The 4×4 had only been introduced to the range in 2019, though its 1.5-litre engine’s CO2 emissions output of either 154g/km or 170g/km depending on transmission output has a detrimental effect on Suzuki’s range-wide emissions. Autocar India reports the model will be taken off sale ‘imminently’ as a result.

EU legislation will require a manufacturer’s new car fleet to have a maximum average of 95g/km, with Suzuki moving a number of its models — including the Swift Sport and Vitara — to new mild-hybrid drivetrains in order to meet this target.

(Suzuki)

A Suzuki statement said the model would remain on sale in ‘limited numbers’ throughout 2020 but it has not offered details for 2021 and beyond. The firm added it would make ‘every effort’ to deliver cars to customers who have already placed an order.

Autocar India says the Jimny will return in 2021 in select European markets as a commercial model with the rear seats removed, meaning it would be excluded from the firm’s fleet emissions for passenger vehicles. It also suggested the Jimny will return with a revised powertrain in order to meet CO2 targets at a later date.