Jaguar signs deal with Northumbria NHS to supply 700 I-Pace EVs

Jaguar and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have signed a deal that will see 700 examples of the all-electric I-Pace made available to public sector staff.

The agreement, made via Northumbria Healthcare’s NHS Fleet Solutions, will allow staff from over 200 organisations to lease the electric SUV over a three-year period. These are paid for via a salary sacrifice.

Jaguar says the agreement ‘complements the NHS’s ambition to reduce its carbon footprint and be more sustainable’.

Sir James Mackey, Northumbria Healthcare chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jaguar Land Rover UK, this is a great deal for NHS and public sector staff and delivers genuine benefit to our patients.”

“To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our on-going commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener.”

Claire Watson-Brown, Jaguar Land Rover national contract hire and public sector manager, said: “We are very proud to provide NHS and Public Sector staff with this fleet of Jaguar I-Paces. The I-Pace demonstrates our latest electric vehicle technology, developed here in the UK to deliver clean, sustainable and efficient transport.”

Powered by a 90kWh battery, the Jaguar I-Pace is capable of 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds thanks to 394bhp and 600Nm of torque. The firm also claims the car can achieve 292 miles between charges on the WLTP Combined cycle.