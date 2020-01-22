Government doubles funding for public electric car chargepoints

The Government has announced that it is doubling the amount of funding for its On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

It will see the amount of money allocated to the scheme boosted to £10 million for the 2020-21 financial year.

Through the scheme, councils are able to apply for funding to install public EV charging points in residential areas under its jurisdiction. It now means that 3,600 more charging locations have the potential to be installed.

Grant Shapps, Transport secretary, said: “We want to make electric cars the new normal, and ensuring drivers have convenient places to charge is key to that.

“By doubling funding again for chargepoints on streets where people live and opening up data we are helping drivers easily locate and use affordable, reliable chargepoints whether at home or on the road.”

The government is also assessing how information regarding public charging locations and power ratings can be made openly available to the public. The Department for Transport is also assessing how real-time information could be relayed to drivers which would give them a better understanding of a chargepoints’ operation and whether or not it is being currently used.

A battery #ElectricVehicle was sold every 15mins last year, helping to make more journeys…✅Cleaner✅Greener✅QuieterFunding projects such as this are helping to #decarbonise the #FutureOfTransport in the UK. Find out more ?https://t.co/907hYl3bZR#NetZero #RoadToZero pic.twitter.com/zFm3LsZnug — Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) January 17, 2020

George Freeman, Future of Transport minister, said: “The new government is accelerating UK leadership in digitalisation and decarbonisation through our future of transport strategy. Supporting the smart use of open data for new apps to help passengers and drivers plan journeys, and to reduce congestion and pollution, is key.

“Comprehensive chargepoint data is crucial for mapping charging hotspots and notspots for consumers, to help to drive forward the electric vehicle revolution. We urge local councils to make use of the funding available to ensure their residents feel the benefits of cleaner transport.”