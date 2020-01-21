Man Utd goalkeeper Sergio Romero walks away unharmed following Lamborghini crash

Manchester United star Sergio Romero has walked away unharmed following a crash on Monday morning.

Images show the 32-year-old goalkeeper’s Lamborghini Gallardo wedged underneath a barrier on the A6144 Carrington Spur Road, located near to his club’s training ground.

(Paul Gleave)

United later confirmed Romero had walked away from the crash and trained as usual.

Since signing for Manchester United in 2015 following a spell at Italian club Sampdoria, the Argentinian shotstopper has taken a role as an understudy to David De Gea, making 53 appearances in that time.