Jannarelly introduces exclusive Design-1 UK Edition

Jannarelly Automotive has announced its entry into the UK with the unveil of five unique UK Edition variants of its Design-1.

The retro-inspired collection of carbon-fibre-bodied UK Edition cars are finished in red, white, blue, green and grey. They all receive contrast white front grille which, Jannarelly says, is reminiscent of ‘vintage British racers’.

Each car gets carbon fibre engine cover covered with a Union Jack. British flag decals are also used on the carbon side blades, while all cars get a UK Edition metal plaque.

(Jannarelly)

Anthony Jannarelly, Jannarelly Automotive co-founder, said: “The UK is widely regarded to have one of the largest and most dedicated automotive communities in the world and it felt only right to recognise our entry into this historic market with a special edition of the Design-1.

“The UK Edition cars truly reflect Britain’s extensive racing heritage but utilise the very best of modern materials to offer customers a classic car experience with 21st century engineering and design. We’re excited to welcome our UK Edition buyers to the Jannarelly family and look forward to seeing the cars out on the road.”

Built using a lightweight tubular spaceframe chassis, the Design-1 is powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.5-litre V6 engine sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Jannarelly Design-1 UK Edition is priced from £111,549 excluding VAT and can be ordered both online and physically in-store at the company’s London site.