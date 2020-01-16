Lamborghini Urus elevates Italian firm to best-ever sales year

Lamborghini boasted its best-ever sales year in 2019, helped largely by demand for its Urus SUV.

Last year the Italian firm sold 8,205 units — a 43 per cent rise over 2018’s figure. Urus sales accounted for 4,962 of those, with 2019 being its first full calendar year on sale.

(Lamborghini)

New to Lamborghini’s line-up in 2019 was a revised version of the Huracan, the Evo, which accounted for 2,139 of its global sales. The flagship Aventador, of which the SVJ was introduced, made up a further 1,104.

The USA proved to be the manufacturer’s most lucrative market, with 2,374 cars sold in the country, while Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau accounted for 770 units. In the UK, 658 Lamborghinis were sold in 2019.

(Lamborghini)

Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini chairman and chief executive, said: “The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated.

“This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and new technologies our V10 and V12 super sports cars models retained their market success.”