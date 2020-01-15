Toyota confirms plans for a new Yaris-based crossover

Toyota is set to introduce a new crossover to take on the likes of the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma.

Set to be based on the recently-unveiled fourth-generation Yaris, this new model will sit below the C-HR in Toyota’s SUV line-up in a bid to cash in on the popular compact crossover market.

A sketch of the car hints at a boxy silhouette with a sloped roofline, though details beyond that are otherwise minimal. Toyota does however say this car will be more than just a beefed-up Yaris.

Dynamic design, individual personality. A new compact SUV will be added to our European range. Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/eZWe4nV5AC — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) January 14, 2020

Matthew Harrison, Toyota Motor Europe executive vice president, said: “This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together we expect these vehicles will account for around 30 per cent of the Toyota sales volume in the region by 2025.

“You won’t have to wait long to see a final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own.”

It’s almost certain this car will launch with a ‘self-charging’ hybrid powertrain, and potentially have that as its sole option. A plug-in alternative could also be on the cards.

Toyota has yet to confirm when this new model will be revealed, though don’t be surprised to see it later in 2020.