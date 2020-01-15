Order books open for plug-in variants of Kia Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon

Kia has opened up order books for two new plug-in hybrid models, namely variants of its Xceed crossover and Ceed Sportswagon estate.

Underneath the bonnet of both cars is a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked up to an electric motor and 8.9kWh battery back, producing a combined 139bhp and 265Nm of torque. It’s linked to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in both cases.

(Kia)

Both the Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon PHEVs feature alterations to their design details over respective solely-internal combustion counterparts. These include a closed-off front grille in a bid to improve aerodynamic efficiency, as well as ‘eco plug-in’ exterior badges.

Though the cabins remain practically identical to the existing versions of each car, both PHEV variants now feature charging indicators on top of the dashboard for easy sight of the battery level both inside and out the car.

Kia’s 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system also features the ability to locate charging points in these models and is also capable of showing in-depth powertrain information such as the distribution of its electric power.

(Kia)

Standard equipment for the Kia Xceed PHEV includes 16-inch alloy wheels, black cloth seat trim, the aforementioned infotainment setup, dual-zone climate control, automatic front wipers and LED indicators. Pricing kicks off at £30,695, with first examples set to arrive in the UK in April.

Customers opting for the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV can expect to pay from £29,995. Standard equipment here includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, automatic front wipers, cruise control and dual-zone climate. Deliveries will also begin in April.