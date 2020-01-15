Advertising
Cardiff congestion charge plan proposed to help meet clean air targets
Latest announcement follows series of other similar plans being deployed across the country
Cardiff council has proposed a congestion charge as a part of a new 10-year, £2bn transport plan.
The plans aim to charge non-residents £2 to enter the city in a bid to drive down emissions in the city and meet clean air targets.
Cllr Caro Wild, cabinet member for Strategic Planning and Transport said: “One option might be a simple, universal, £2, low-charging system applied to non-Cardiff residents who drive into the city which could reduce congestion, whilst raising money towards paying for improvements to our transport network.
“We need to get people out of cars and on to public transport. To do that we need to give them the best public transport options. And to do that we need to raise money to pay for them.”
The council has said that the funds generated by a congestion charge scheme would go towards improving the city’s public transport. In addition, Cardiff council has said that it hopes to increase the number of electric car charging points in the city, while ensuring that all council vehicles ‘will be fully electric or ‘zero emission capable’ for 2025′.
It would see a new tram-train line opened, along with new stations, bus routes and improved cycle lanes. The council also wishes to work with bus operators in order to drive down fares to £1.
Fiona Kinghorn, executive director of public health for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “If we are serious about improving air quality, getting people more active, and tackling the climate emergency, ambitious action is required.
“This White Paper delivers that, and we fully support its ambition to increase walking and cycling in Cardiff, provide major enhancements to the public transport network in the City, and reduce harmful air pollution. These actions will contribute to major improvements in health in the short- and long-term to residents and visitors to Cardiff, and for future generations, and we look forward to continuing to work with Cardiff Council and partners as the plans progress.”
