Cardiff congestion charge plan proposed to help meet clean air targets

Cardiff council has proposed a congestion charge as a part of a new 10-year, £2bn transport plan.

The plans aim to charge non-residents £2 to enter the city in a bid to drive down emissions in the city and meet clean air targets.

Cllr Caro Wild, cabinet member for Strategic Planning and Transport said: “One option might be a simple, universal, £2, low-charging system applied to non-Cardiff residents who drive into the city which could reduce congestion, whilst raising money towards paying for improvements to our transport network.

To help fund it we will consider (as part of robust decision making) a range of charging mechanisms. 1 option is a small daily charge for vehicles (excl. residents). Key projects will be in place first – see timeline: https://t.co/csAZoI6wG3#10ThingsAboutCardiffTransport2030 pic.twitter.com/gHQUbeYE7Z — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) January 15, 2020

“We need to get people out of cars and on to public transport. To do that we need to give them the best public transport options. And to do that we need to raise money to pay for them.”

The council has said that the funds generated by a congestion charge scheme would go towards improving the city’s public transport. In addition, Cardiff council has said that it hopes to increase the number of electric car charging points in the city, while ensuring that all council vehicles ‘will be fully electric or ‘zero emission capable’ for 2025′.

1.Our vision for #Cardiff is a city linked by the infrastructure needed to travel by bike, train and rapid bus transport around and across it, and on into the wider city region – it looks like this.#10ThingsAboutCardiffTransport2030 ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/Jlyqzuwe5e — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) January 15, 2020

It would see a new tram-train line opened, along with new stations, bus routes and improved cycle lanes. The council also wishes to work with bus operators in order to drive down fares to £1.

Fiona Kinghorn, executive director of public health for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “If we are serious about improving air quality, getting people more active, and tackling the climate emergency, ambitious action is required.

2.Congestion currently caused by the estimated 180,000 daily car commutes into and around Cardiff isn’t just annoying, it’s costing drivers time and money. This is not sustainable and it has to change.#10ThingsAboutCardiffTransport2030 ? ? ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/944982sZlb — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) January 15, 2020

“This White Paper delivers that, and we fully support its ambition to increase walking and cycling in Cardiff, provide major enhancements to the public transport network in the City, and reduce harmful air pollution. These actions will contribute to major improvements in health in the short- and long-term to residents and visitors to Cardiff, and for future generations, and we look forward to continuing to work with Cardiff Council and partners as the plans progress.”