Bentley bids farewell to Mulsanne with final ‘6.75 Edition’

Bentley has waved farewell to its Mulsanne with a limited-edition 6.75 Edition.

That name refers to the 6.75-litre V8 engine under the bonnet, which was first introduced back in 1959 – though has undergone several updates since that time to keep it in production.

However, the engine will also be phased out of production with the discontinuation of the Mulsanne. The luxury saloon will cease to roll off the production line this spring, says Bentley.

The last of its kind. Presenting the #Bentley #Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by #Mulliner. Restricted to just 30 examples its name was inspired by the legendary 6¾-litre engine – the longest-serving V8 in continuous production in the world. Discover more: https://t.co/OhnhJS5jNr pic.twitter.com/ZA7yKXFwsC — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) January 14, 2020

This limited run of 30 cars celebrates the 60th anniversary of that engine, which here produces 530bhp and 110Nm. To help distinguish it against more ‘ordinary’ Mulsanne models, the 6.75 Edition boasts a range of visual changes.

The exterior of the car gets gloss black trim elements such as the flying ‘B’ on the bonnet, as well as chrome front and rear headlights. Large 21-inch wheels sit on all four corners, too.

Lift the bonnet, and the air intake is finished in black rather than the usual silver, while the engine number plaque is signed by Bentley’s chairman and chief executive Adrian Hallmark.

(Bentley)

Inside, the 6.75 badge has been stitched into the seats while a commemorative plaque is fitted to the centre console. The traditional clock face has been replaced by cutaway drawings of the car’s engine, too.

Staff who worked on the Mulsanne’s production will be redeployed elsewhere, namely onto the introduction of the hybrid Flying Spur, which is due to be introduced before 2023.