Ford reveals ST-Line X Vignale trim for Puma

Ford has revealed a new range-topping grade for its upcoming Puma crossover — ST-Line X Vignale.

This new grade is a first of its kind, combining sporty elements from its existing ST-Line X with more premium-feel features from its plush Vignale specification.

Here’s Ford’s new Puma in the ST-Line X Vignale trim level. You’ll be seeing this one from the middle of this year pic.twitter.com/ZjByGz5riJ — Jack Healy (@jack_healy19) January 14, 2020

Much like other Vignale models in the Ford line-up, this Puma benefits from chrome detailing, a leather interior and premium extras. Standard features on the ST-Line X Vignale include LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, a leather steering wheel, a premium B&O sound system and Ford’s KeyFree keyless system.

This version of the Puma will be arriving in the middle of 2020, though prices for it are yet to be confirmed.

(PA)

The rest of the Puma range is now on sale and is offered with two mild-hybrid petrol options alongside a regular petrol unit with a six-speed manual transmission. Ford will also plans to add a diesel unit and a seven-speed automatic transmission later in the year to provide extra choice for customers.

Pricing for the Puma starts from £20,545 in Titanium trim, with the ST-Line and ST-Line X models costing £21,495 and £22,895 respectively. First Edition versions of each spec are also being offered for a limited time.