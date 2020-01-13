New Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 to start at £48,665

Pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has been announced at £48,665.

The performance-focused SUV variant features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 302bhp and 400Nm of torque, promising 0-60mph in five seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph. Efficiency-wise, it’s said to deliver up to 32.5mpg while emitting 171g/km of CO2.

(Mercedes-AMG)

GLB 35 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission coupled to all-wheel drive and AMG adaptive damping.

Inside, standard equipment includes Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system with voice activation, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen, augmented reality navigation, DAB radio and smartphone integration with wireless charging.

Other equipment includes LED headlights with adaptive high beam, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in matt black, heated front seats and Burmester surround sound system.

The GLB 35 also gets Mercedes’ driving assistance package, which features various driver aids such as parking assistance, route-based cruise control speed adjustments, lane-keeping assist and automatic braking.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is available to order now with deliveries scheduled to begin in summer 2020.