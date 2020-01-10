The Volkswagen Up GTI is back in the UK

The Volkswagen Up GTI is back on sale in the UK having been refreshed as part of an update for the whole Up range.

The previous model was well received in the motoring press, with buyers flocking to the affordable performance car.

The characterful GTI keeps its 113bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, but has received a range of enhancements also seen across the Up range.

(VW)

The supermini becomes the first Volkswagen model to wear the firm’s new logo, and gets more standard equipment, such as a multifunction camera with lane assist, curtain airbags and a smartphone integration cradle.

The GTI gets 17-inch alloy wheels, the classic Jacara checked cloth upholstery and ambient lighting, and is priced from £15,895 for the three-door and £16,295 for the five-door.

Lisa Hartley, Up product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Up GTI is the perfect example of Volkswagen catering for enthusiasts and regular car buyers alike – the GTI has attracted numerous fans thanks to its unique blend of everyday practicality and usable performance.

“Simplicity is the word for the Up, with a rationalised specification range, and streamlined engine line-up reflecting its versatility.”

Elsewhere in the range, the Up starts at £12,440, while a new R-Line specification is also joining the range with 16-inch alloy wheels, black painted roof, lowered suspension and heated front seats. An electric version will join later in the year.