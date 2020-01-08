Fiat charges forward with mild-hybrid variants of Panda and 500

Fiat has electrified its duo of city cars, with both the 500 and Panda now featuring mild-hybrid technology.

Replacing the previous 1.2-litre 68bhp option, both are offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine linked up to a 12-volt electric motor. The combination of the two produces 69bhp, with a torque output of 92Nm, and the powertrain is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

(Fiat)

With the battery on-board, the engine is able to switch off at speeds below 18mph in a bid to improve efficiency in low-speed driving.

Fiat also says the power unit is lower by 45mm in both cars, and claims agility and handling of each has been improved as a result.

(Fiat)

Full UK pricing and specifications for the Fiat 500 and Panda Mild Hybrid have yet to be confirmed, though the firm has described how the two will be distinguished from the rest of the range.

Both will have ‘Hybrid’ logos on the rear, with a ‘H’ also created from a graphic of two dew drops. Available for both cars is a ‘Dew Green’ paint finish too. For cars in Launch Edition guise, seats made from Seaqual yarn — a material crafted from recycled plastic — are also included.

(Fiat)

European order books will open this month with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of the year, though it’s not clear exactly when that will apply to the UK.