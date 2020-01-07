Menu

New Hyundai mobility concepts envisions an air-based future for transport

Motors

Hyundai shows new concept as the firm plots to transform itself into a ‘Smart Mobility Provider’

Hyundai has revealed a new concept form of personal transport that would take advantage of air space in cities.

With the firm looking to transition itself into a ‘Smart Mobility Solution Provider’ rather than just simply a car manufacturer, it has shown off a new approach to mobility compromising of three elements.

First of those is the Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) — a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft — which is said to make airspace available for urban transport and thus reducing congestion on streets. With its vertical take-off system, there would be no need for runways to be constructed either.

Each PAV would be able to land and takeoff from a hub which plays as the second piece of the puzzle in this method of transport. From there, users will be able to hop into what Hyundai calls the Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV).

A PBV can then be used as a form of autonomous ground transport, with the potential of each offering a number of services on the go — with Hyundai name dropping a coffee shop and medical clinic as examples. The firm says the three would ‘play key roles in vitalising human-centred future cities and enriching people’s lives.’

Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group executive vice chairman, said: “For our smart mobility solutions, we considered what truly matters in cities and in people’s lives. [the concept] will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community.

“Our goal is to help build dynamic human-centred future cities and continue our legacy of progress for humanity.”

