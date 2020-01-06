Lamborghini introduces rear-driven Huracan Evo variant

Lamborghini has taken the covers off a rear-wheel-drive version of its Huracan Evo supercar.

Designed to give a more involving driving experience, the Evo rear-wheel-drive retains its naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre engine but ditches the all-wheel-drive setup to send all 602bhp through the rear wheels alone.

That power output is the same as the standard all-wheel-drive Huracan, but represents a 29bhp drop on the standard Evo version introduced last year.

Lamborghini claims the rear-driven Huracan Evo will go from 0-60mph in three seconds before heading to a 202mph top speed.

Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini chairman and chief executive officer said: “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracan Evo RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot.

Automobili Lamborghini welcomes the latest addition to the Huracán family: the Huracán EVO RWD. It proudly takes forward the legacy of mechanical purity with the classic Lamborghini DNA.#Lamborghini #HuracanEVORWD — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) January 4, 2020

“The Huracan Evo RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracan Evo’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and a pure performance.”

The removal of the all-wheel-drive system means that the Huracan Evo RWD tips the scales at 1,389kg dry — 33kg less than the standard model. It gets the same Strada, Sport and Corsa drive modes as the standard car too, but the system has been retuned to ensure the engine delivers torque in a more effective way for the different drivetrain layout.

A new front splitter and air intake has been fitted to help differentiate this car from other Huracan models, while all cars sit on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard – though 20-inch versions can be fitted as an optional extra.

Available to order now, first delivers of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD are expected to commence in the spring – with each car costing £137,000 before taxes.