Aston Martin previews rear-view camera system

Aston Martins of the future will use camera feeds to provide drivers with a more accurate view of the road behind.

The British luxury car maker is working with automotive technology firm Gentex to showcase a hybrid set-up of traditional mirrors and cameras.

The rear-view system uses a camera in each wing mirror and one mounted centrally in the roof to provide a detailed view behind the car. The cameras each feed into a rear-view mirror in the cabin, which can display live footage from each camera.

(Gentex)

However, at the flick of a switch, the LCD screen can be switched off and the mirror can be used in the traditional way.

The companies say they went for a hybrid set-up for numerous reasons, with a key one being that it means the vehicles will meet global safety requirements – for example, in America, physical wing mirrors must be present.

It also acts as a failsafe, with Gentex saying that keeping the traditional mirrors in place means the driver can still see behind them if the system fails or bad weather obstructs the camera’s view.

Gentex to debut new camera monitoring system on Aston Martin DBS Superleggera at CES 2020. Experience digital vision technology at Booth 9013! #Gentex #AstonMartin #CES #CES2020 #digitalvision — Gentex Corporation (@GentexCorp) January 2, 2020

Aston Martin Chief Marketing Officer Simon Sproule said: “As a global luxury brand, our vehicles combine benchmark beauty and quality with performance and driver-assistance features that evoke a sensory response.

“The goal of this development program with Gentex is to ultimately implement a unique CMS solution that enriches the Aston Martin driving experience for our customers around the world.”