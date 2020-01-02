Kia introduces colourful Picanto and Stonic special editions

Two new special editions have joined the Kia range for 2020.

On sale now, eye-catching versions of the Picanto city car and Stonic crossover are priced from £12,650 and £19,055 respectively.

The Picanto Zest features a 66bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission. It also gets the Lime Light green paint as standard, as well as 15-inch alloy wheels, grey faux leather upholstery and a reversing camera.

(Kia)

Other equipment includes LED daytime running lights, front fog lights and LED rear lights, as well as privacy glass. The interior gets black gloss trim and a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

The Stonic Maxx, meanwhile, is a continuation of the limited-edition trim of the same name that was introduced last year, albeit with a new paint job. This time around, Maxx models get a white body with a contrasting red roof. The engine is a 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, faux black leather upholstery, LED rear lights and a reversing camera.

Along with these special editions, Kia has brought the cost of entry to its Niro plug-in hybrid model down by £1,680 to £30,265. The new ‘2’ trim level gets an eight-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.