Advertising
Kia introduces colourful Picanto and Stonic special editions
Brightly coloured specials expand Kia range for 2020
Two new special editions have joined the Kia range for 2020.
On sale now, eye-catching versions of the Picanto city car and Stonic crossover are priced from £12,650 and £19,055 respectively.
The Picanto Zest features a 66bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission. It also gets the Lime Light green paint as standard, as well as 15-inch alloy wheels, grey faux leather upholstery and a reversing camera.
Other equipment includes LED daytime running lights, front fog lights and LED rear lights, as well as privacy glass. The interior gets black gloss trim and a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
The Stonic Maxx, meanwhile, is a continuation of the limited-edition trim of the same name that was introduced last year, albeit with a new paint job. This time around, Maxx models get a white body with a contrasting red roof. The engine is a 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.
Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, faux black leather upholstery, LED rear lights and a reversing camera.
Along with these special editions, Kia has brought the cost of entry to its Niro plug-in hybrid model down by £1,680 to £30,265. The new ‘2’ trim level gets an eight-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.