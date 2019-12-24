Smart confirms EQ ForTwo and EQ ForFour prices

Smart has confirmed pricing for its upcoming all-electric EQ ForTwo and ForFour models ahead of sales commencing in January.

The smallest car in the range – the ForTwo Coupe – will start from £16,850 after the £3,500 government plug-in car grant has been applied.

That entry car comes in Advanced trim – sitting under Premium, EQ Premium and Exclusive – but still receives 15-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen and parking sensors.

The larger four-door ForFour model comes at a £345 premium over the EQ ForTwo, and is available in the same trim levels.

A special Edition One trim will also be available from launch, which adds a range of Brabus performance styling parts including 16-inch alloy wheels, a larger front splitter and gloss black and red trim pieces. Coupe and Cabrio versions of this spec are priced from £20,645 and £23,056 respectively and can only be added to ForTwo models.

(Smart)

This pricing announcement follows on from the debut of both vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Revised over their predecessors, these new models get a smoother exterior look and a redesigned cabin.

However, the Smart’s powertrain has been left unchanged. That means a 17.6kWh battery pack linked to an electric motor with the setup combining to produce 80bhp and 160Nm of torque. Smart claims that the models will go from 0-60mph in under 12 seconds.