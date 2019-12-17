Seat expands Tarraco line-up with front-wheel drive option

Seat has bolstered its range of powertrains available with its Tarraco SUV with a new front-wheel-drive variant.

Utilising a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine driven through a six-speed manual gearbox, this Tarraco can go from 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 123mph. That’s thanks to a power output of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre engine can also be specified in all-wheel-drive layout, with that layout driven through an eight-speed automatic DSG gearbox.

It’s priced from £29,900 in SE trim, rising to £31,990 for XCellence specification variants of the Tarraco.

With CO2 emissions of 164g/km and a combined fuel consumption figure of 35.3mpg, the Spanish machine represents a cleaner option in the SUV segment.

(Seat)

The new powertrain is available in SE, SE Tech, XCellence and XCellence Lux trim levels – so drivers can specify this new drivetrain regardless of which specification they choose.

The Tarraco is available in either five- or seven-seat configuration, giving buyers a more flexible people carrying option. The 1.5-litre engine is joined by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel in the range – in one of two power outputs – along with a range-topping 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol.